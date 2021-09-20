Short Interest in Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Declines By 34.7%

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBTC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,754. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $60.58.

