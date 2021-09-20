Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Expands By 32.1%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,801. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 389.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

