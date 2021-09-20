Short Interest in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Rises By 62.5%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NGC opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

