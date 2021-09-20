Short Interest in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Rises By 62.5%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NGC opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.29.
Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile
