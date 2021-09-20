Short Interest in North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Grows By 66.1%

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,629,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NBRI opened at $0.00 on Monday. North Bay Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About North Bay Resources
Further Reading: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.