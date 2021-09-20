Short Interest in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Grows By 44.0%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 8,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial downgraded New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cormark restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,573,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,382. The firm has a market cap of $803.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

