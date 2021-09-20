Short Interest in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Grows By 58.6%

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 617,900 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the August 15th total of 389,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.9 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOTN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,965,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,265,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motion Acquisition by 35.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 105,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTN opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Motion Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Motion Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Motion Acquisition Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

