Short Interest in McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Grows By 33.3%

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of MCRAA stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.22 million, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. McRae Industries has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

