Short Interest in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Declines By 35.5%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the August 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

MCK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.75. 2,219,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,658. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.65.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

