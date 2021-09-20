Short Interest in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Expands By 28.2%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 5,882,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,235,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debbie Sharell Roberts bought 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $84,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,713,337 shares of company stock worth $123,268,014.

Shares of DNUT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.78. 88,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,450. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

