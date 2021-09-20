Short Interest in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Decreases By 29.8%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.64. 350,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $416.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.41. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

