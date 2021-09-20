Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Rises By 27.3%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JCTCF stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $51,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $86,475 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

