Short Interest in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Drops By 33.3%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.01. 5,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUI. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 142.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

