Short Interest in IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Increases By 34.1%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,700 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 438,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 489.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS IPGDF remained flat at $$7.24 on Monday. IGO has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

IGO Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in the exploration and mining of gold and nickel. It operates through the following business segments: Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, Jaguar Operation, Nova Project, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities. The Tropicana Operation segment represents the joint venture interest in the Tropicana Gold Mine.

