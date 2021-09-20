Short Interest in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Grows By 50.0%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRGLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY remained flat at $$42.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.17. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.3995 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.