Short Interest in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Drops By 26.2%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 250,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 827,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Grom Social Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GROM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,398. Grom Social Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

