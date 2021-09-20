Short Interest in Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Drops By 23.8%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,300 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Global Tech Industries Group stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.27. 72,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,822. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.67. Global Tech Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

About Global Tech Industries Group

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

