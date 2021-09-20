Short Interest in General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) Decreases By 37.1%

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the August 15th total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CANN opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. General Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter. General Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 825.51% and a negative net margin of 102.94%.

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops.

