Short Interest in Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Decreases By 33.7%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,829,800 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the August 15th total of 4,270,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 857.5 days.

Fosun International stock remained flat at $$1.32 during trading hours on Monday. Fosun International has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Get Fosun International alerts:

About Fosun International

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Fosun International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosun International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.