Short Interest in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Rises By 67.5%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAC opened at $9.70 on Monday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.