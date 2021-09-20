Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Grows By 73.4%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the August 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,054.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DWMNF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upgraded Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Dowa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWMNF opened at $45.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57. Dowa has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.