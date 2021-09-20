Short Interest in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Declines By 28.1%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $21.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $28.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHYHY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

