Short Interest in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Declines By 22.5%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,540,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 14,890,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,231 shares in the company, valued at $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cerus by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261,505 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cerus by 105,638.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. Cerus has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

