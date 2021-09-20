Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Increases By 28.9%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after buying an additional 3,150,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 176,494 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,832,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,290,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 48,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,566. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $181.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

