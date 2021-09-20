Short Interest in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Increases By 30.9%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,240,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 112,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,522. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,086,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,020,000 after acquiring an additional 119,046 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.