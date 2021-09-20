Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Increases By 28.6%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 514,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.2 days.

OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

CRLFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.29 target price on the stock.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

