Short Interest in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Grows By 45.0%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 896,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIB. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Bancolombia stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 198,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,198. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.40. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 14.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

