Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Expands By 55.6%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,900 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.0 days.

Shares of ASHTF stock opened at $82.00 on Monday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $70.56.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

