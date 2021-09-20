Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Decreases By 24.1%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:AHT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.82. 97,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, CEO J Robison Hays III acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

