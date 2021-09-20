Short Interest in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Declines By 39.9%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,800 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 999,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

APTX opened at $2.48 on Monday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $167.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 1.7% during the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 259,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,945 shares during the period. AWH Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 2.9% during the second quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 106,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

