Short Interest in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Declines By 39.9%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,800 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 999,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
APTX opened at $2.48 on Monday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $167.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.
Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
Aptinyx Company Profile
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
Recommended Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.