Short Interest in Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Decreases By 22.6%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,731,900 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 2,238,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 787.2 days.

Antofagasta stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

ANFGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

