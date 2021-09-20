Short Interest in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expands By 27.1%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,450,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 12,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 515.52 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

