Short Interest in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Decreases By 28.2%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,100 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 734,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $22.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Afya has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Afya in the second quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Afya by 61.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Afya during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Afya during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Afya during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

