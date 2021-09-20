Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Short Interest Update

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,200 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the August 15th total of 296,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shineco stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. Shineco has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYHT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Shineco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shineco during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Shineco during the second quarter worth $86,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Shineco during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Shineco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

