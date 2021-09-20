Selfkey Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.60 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $41.60 million and approximately $63.37 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00056299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00126225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012176 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00045521 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,719,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

