Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $82.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 64,993 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 243,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $75.81. 235,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,881. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.15 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. Research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

