Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $82.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.33.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SIGI traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $75.81. 235,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,881. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.15 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. Research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
Featured Article: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.