Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SEKEY stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. Seiko Epson has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.