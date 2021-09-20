Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,743 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 74,966 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,604 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWEN opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

