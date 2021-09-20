Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Luxfer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Luxfer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Luxfer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

LXFR opened at $19.48 on Monday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $558.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

