Sei Investments Co. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.69.

Shares of MHK opened at $181.82 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

