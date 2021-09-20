Sei Investments Co. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 48.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70,339 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 161.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. B. Riley upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

