Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Earthstone Energy worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of ESTE opened at $8.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $685.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

