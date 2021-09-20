Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $116.37 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.34 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.19.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

