Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 39,428 Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.17. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 26,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $887,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 24,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $856,409.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 883,860 shares in the company, valued at $31,368,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $2,706,743 over the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

