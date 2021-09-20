Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after buying an additional 557,252 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $13,212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 126,159 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 353,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $4,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

