SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SCSKF stock remained flat at $$66.85 during trading hours on Monday. SCSK has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.40.

SCSK shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 29th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 29th.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

