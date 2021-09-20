ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.0619 on Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $5,623.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002081 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00063347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00054503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00169142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00107711 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,594,143 coins and its circulating supply is 37,910,532 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

