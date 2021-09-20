Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €74.04 ($87.11).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

G24 stock opened at €65.52 ($77.08) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €71.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.33. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12 month high of €77.25 ($90.88). The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.