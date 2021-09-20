Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $183,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.96. 762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,452. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,760,000 after purchasing an additional 111,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

