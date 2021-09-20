Scotiabank Raises AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$9.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AGFMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised AGF Management from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGFMF opened at $6.02 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.