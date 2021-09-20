Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Position Boosted by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,774 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 3.0% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $26,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,635 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 451,961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after purchasing an additional 412,008 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,772.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 327,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 316,560 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 608,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 188,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,080. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.